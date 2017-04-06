New Mad Men-style speakeasy lets patrons smoke inside

Sugar East, a new speakeasy-style cocktail bar on the Upper East Side is taking the Mad Men theme to the extreme. Thanks to a grandfathered tobacco license, Don Draper wannabes can legally smoke a pack in the bar after a hard day at Sterling Cooper...or wherever they work.

Cocktails from Mulberry Project’s Jeremy Strawn center on a titular ingredient: the Coconut features the juice of that fruit spiked with Havana Club rum, fernet, Absinthe, lime and burnt cinnamon, while the Tobacco stirs house-made tobacco bitters with Royal Elite vodka, lemon and vanilla.

Photograph: Ian Baguskas

Beyond cocktails, the retro-glam bar—decorated with a mahogany-accented staircase, brown-leather banquettes and neon-lit bar shelves—also offers a selection of West Coast and French wines and bottled beer (Radeberger pilsner, Allagash White ale).

The accompanying food menu from chef Stephen Lyle (Treadwell Park) includes warm-weather fare like lobster arepas with chives and pomegranate seeds, and mango-pineapple beignets soaked with rum and topped with almond ice cream.

Photograph: Ian Baguskas