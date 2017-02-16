New York is getting its first-ever Primark next month

A post shared by Primark (@primark) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:05pm PST







Get your plastic ready because you’re about to overload your closet with casual-cool duds for spring. But, don’t worry, this splurge will hardly make a dent in your bank account.

Why? Because Primark—the trendy, dirt-cheap, UK fashion brand—is opening a store in New York next month!

Depending on how many British style gurus you follow on YouTube (we see you @Zoella and @Sprinkleofglitr), you may or may not be familiar with this mega-chain. The most important thing you need to know is that you can get pieces such as a ribbed-knit sweater there for $7. We repeat: Seven dollars—and it's not even on sale! Damn, that’s cheaper than Forever 21.

The massive store will have everything from apparel, shoes and accessories for both men and women as well as beauty products and home goods. The shop opens at the Staten Island Mall (2655 Richmond Ave) on Thursday, March 16 at 11am. Okay, we know, it is a bit of a hike to get there from the city (about an hour and a half trip by train and a bus), but just think of how much money you’ll save!