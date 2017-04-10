New York is the first state in the country to offer free four-year college

The state budget finally getting approved last night wasn’t the only thing to celebrate. There was also a provision in the final package that should make college much more affordable for many New York families.

The Excelsior Scholarship program will provide free public college tuition for the children of working class and middle class families. It’s expected to be rolled out in stages over the next three years, with the income cap getting progressively higher. This year, the program will be available to families making less that $100,000. That number will be raised to $110,000 in 2018 and $125,000 in 2019.

An estimated 80 percent of New York families with college-age kids should be able to take advantage of the new program which will be included in the state’s Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form.

If a student receives the scholarship, they’ll have to remain enrolled in college full-time and be required to maintain a minimum GPA.

