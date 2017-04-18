New York’s newest Pret A Manger will serve booze

You can already find many things at popular Manhattan lunch destination Pret A Manger: Overpriced thimbles of quinoa, stressed-out office workers trying to figure out where the line starts so they can just buy their damn desk salads, bananas… However, you have not, until now, been able to find booze.

That will change when the city’s newest Pret soon opens in Penn Station. The upcoming location will be twice as big a standard Pret at a whopping 5,968 square feet. It will also feature a full-service 12-seat U-shaped beer and wine bar, a concept that the international chain has apparently had for years in London without telling us about it. Not cool.

The New York Post reports that if booze sales are good at the new location, the fast-casual restaurant may start offering wine and beer at some of its other 76 US locations. (So you might just want to check up on your company’s boozy lunch policy just to be safe.)

Now who do we have to talk to about bringing the nicer salad containers back?