Nine fascinating lectures coming up in NYC this April

Remember when learning was fun? In elementary school, checking out a new library book or taking a field trip to a local museum was enough to make your whole day. Even in college, seeming intellectual was the height of cool.

Just because you’re done with your formal education doesn’t mean you have to give up on learning. Get schooled at one of these talks by authors, artists and thought leaders this month. Whether you attend a lecture on New York City architecture or catch a Q&A with Caitlyn Jenner, putting your thinking cap back on sure feels good.

Noam Chomsky With Wallace Shawn: Rigorous Rationality; April 3

The next installment of the New York Public Library’s LIVE cultural series features none other than linguist and social critic Noam Chomsky. His friend, actor and playwright Wallace Shawn (who you may remember from The Princess Bride), will join Chomsky in a conversation about the state of American politics today.

Unbound: Alec Baldwin; April 9

Thanks to his biting impersonation of President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, Alec Baldwin is once again in the spotlight. He’s also promoting a new book, Nevertheless: A Memoir, a candid chronicle of his career, personal life and struggle with addiction. Catch his book launch Q&A at the Brooklyn Academy of Music to hear firsthand from the Emmy– and Golden Globe–winning actor.

Perspectives on Race and Representation: an Evening With the Racial Imaginary Institute; April 9

Few Whitney Biennials have managed to escape controversy, and this year’s exhibition is no exception. As soon as the biennial opened, dissenters began protesting Dana Schutz’s Open Casket, a painting of black teenager Emmett Till lying in a casket after being lynched in 1955 for allegedly flirting with a white woman. The issue? Schutz is white, and protesters say her work profits off the suffering of African-Americans. Things got even more complicated when the artist reportedly posted a letter requesting her work be taken down to Facebook last week—that letter turned out to be a forgery. The Whitney Museum is hosting a sure-to-be-contentious public discussion to delve even deeper into the issue.

Law and Disorder; April 12

The “Only in New York” conversation series at the Museum of the City of New York brings together two Gothamites from completely different worlds. This time, it’s defense attorney Ronald Kuby and paralegal Shabaka Shakur, who was imprisoned for 27 years after being wrongfully convicted of murder. The New York Times journalist Sarah Maslin Nir will moderate the discussion of the state’s justice system.

Magnetic City; April 17

Love the towering skyscrapers and stunning Beaux Arts architecture of this city? Then you won’t want to miss Pulitzer Prize-winning critic Justin Davidson’s latest book, Magnetic City: A Walking Companion to New York. He’ll be reading an excerpt and discussing his findings with Michelle Young of Untapped Cities in this talk at the Museum of the City of New York.

Bill Nye Saves the World: Special Screening and Discussion; April 18

He’s back! The beloved PBS science guy returns to the small screen on April 21 with a new Netflix show, Bill Nye Saves the World. Fans looking to get a sneak peek of the show (and Nye’s signature bow ties) might want to join this two-episode screening and panel discussion at the Paley Center.

The Archaeology of Cats and Dogs; April 20

Passionate dog dads and cat mamas will want to sign up for this lecture on the history of our furry friends. Archaeologist and cat trainer Patty Hamrick teaches this Brooklyn Brainery class on how Fido and Mittens have transitioned from hunters and pack animals to pampered pets. Find out how dogs were first domesticated, why your cat might still be mostly wild and how different breeds spread across the globe.

Imagining Men and Women: Caitlyn Jenner on Transgender Identity and Courage; April 25

The former Olympic gold medalist turned reality TV star turned groundbreaking LGBTQ icon will be in town later this month to promote her new memoir, The Secrets of My Life. Like the book itself, her conversation with political activist Jennifer Finney Boylan at the 92nd Street Y will likely cover her experience going through a transition in the public eye and what it means to be transgender or genderqueer today.

Sherry Lansing and Stephen Galloway in Conversation with Michael Douglas; April 28

Sherry Lansing, the trailblazing producer and first female head of a Hollywood studio, is (finally!) providing us a glimpse into her storied career through a new biography by The Hollywood Reporter’s Stephen Galloway. Movie buffs and fierce feminists alike will be fascinated by the story of Lansing’s long climb to the top of the entertainment industry. Longtime friend (and Fatal Attraction star) Michael Douglas will moderate the discussion at the 92nd Street Y.