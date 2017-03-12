  • Blog
NYC could be getting up to 18 inches of snow on Tuesday

By Will Pulos Posted: Sunday March 12 2017, 4:04pm

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Adrian Cabrero

Looks like winter isn’t quite over yet.

large storm is set to hit New York on Tuesday that could dump between 12 and 18 inches of snow on the city. The snow is set to start falling at 2am on Tuesday and continue through the end of the night. It will then pick up again around 5am on Wednesday until about 10am.

“We are closely monitoring this storm as it develops and I am directing all state agencies to be on alert and ready to respond as the weather develops,” Governor Cuomo said today. The state’s Emergency Operations Center will be activated beginning tomorrow night.

The exact path of the storm, which is currently traveling up the coast, will determine the exact amount of snow that will fall. But no matter the amount, traveling could be extremely dangerous on Tuesday with low visibility and wind gusts up to 40 mph.

Newest | Oldest