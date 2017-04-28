NYC could get 10,000 new affordable housing lotteries next year

Earlier this week, Mayor de Blasio released his preliminary executive budget for fiscal year 2018. The $84.86 billion proposed plan includes funding for a wide range of programs and initiatives that will have a direct impact on the everyday lives of residents across the city.

A major theme in de Blasio's budget is focusing on making New York a more affordable city. Rents have been increasing citywide since 2000, but household incomes have dipped. His budget takes a swing at making NYC affordable again by earmarking $1.9 billion to "increase or preserve" the number of affordable apartments by 10,000. These units will be available to households that make up to $40,000 annually. Half of them will be allocated for senior citizens, and another 500 will be set aside for veterans.

If the budget passes in its current form, New Yorkers can expect to see a lot more affordable housing lotteries opening up across the city.

Granted, many New Yorkers earn too much money to qualify for these cheap digs, but complaining about raking in too much cash to qualify for a set of apartments that are designated for low-income families is a whole bunch of entitled, bourgeois nonsense.