NYC could get up to two inches of snow tomorrow

By Will Pulos Posted: Monday January 30 2017, 9:01pm

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Scott Beale

Winter is coming... For real this time. Like, in a couple hours.

New York could see one to two inches of snow tomorrow as a strong clipper storm moves into the region from the west.

The snow is expected to start falling at approximately 8am tomorrow morning and continue over the course of the day. 

The city’s Sanitation Department has issued a snow alert for Tuesday and is set to dispatch plows and salt spreaders.

Sorry, Snowflakes. The storm isn’t expected to last too long. The sun should be back out on Wednesday with temps in the mid-40s.

Staff writer
By Will Pulos 946 Posts

Will Pulos is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. He's remarkably bad at predicting the plot of movies. Follow him on Twitter at @willpulos.

For any feedback or for more information email

