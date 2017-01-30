NYC could get up to two inches of snow tomorrow

Winter is coming... For real this time. Like, in a couple hours.

New York could see one to two inches of snow tomorrow as a strong clipper storm moves into the region from the west.

Here is our snowfall forecast for the snow Tue. 1"- 3", with higher amounts from S to N. Rain mixes w/snow for S LI and S portions of NYC pic.twitter.com/lXQ0DB7pcR — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 30, 2017

The snow is expected to start falling at approximately 8am tomorrow morning and continue over the course of the day.

The city’s Sanitation Department has issued a snow alert for Tuesday and is set to dispatch plows and salt spreaders.

Sorry, Snowflakes. The storm isn’t expected to last too long. The sun should be back out on Wednesday with temps in the mid-40s.