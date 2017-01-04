NYC is getting its first-ever cat camp

Did you ever go to Comic Con and think, This place could use more cats? Then you’re in luck: NYC is getting its very first Cat Camp, a convention bringing everything feline-friendly to the Metropolitan Pavilion on March 11 and 12. There will be adoption booths, exhibits, presentations and food (for humans). For New Yorkers obsessed with cat cafes, bodega cats and Cats, it’s the perfect event. For anyone with allergies, beware.

There will be a speech from Jackson Galaxy, the host of Animal Planet's My Cat from Hell, and there will be celebrity cats in attendance, of course. Lil Bub is doing a meet-and-greet, because that’s something that cats can do, apparently.