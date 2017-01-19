NYC’s bridges will soon be outfitted with festive, choreographed lights

The city’s bridges are about to get some extra razzle dazzle.

Seven bridges operated by the MTA will soon be covered in blinking, color-changing lights that may just give the skyline a run for its money. The LED lights are set to be installed later this month. Governor Cuomo discussed the sparkly new addition to the cityscape at a press conference earlier this week.

“We’re illuminating all the bridges in New York City with different-colored lights, and the bridges can then be coordinated and choreographed to music,” said Cuomo. “So literally, you’ll have bridges all across the New York City area that are choreographed. Nothing like this have been done on the planet... Imagine New York Harbor, with all those bridges, and all of it choreographed.”

Soon, every road into Manhattan will be a Rainbow Road.

