NYC’s powerful tribute will light up the city to commemorate 9/11 tonight

Tonight, two giants beams will shine above the lower Manhattan skyline, commemorating the tragic events of September 11, 2001. The public art installation, titled “Tribute in Light,” is a project of the 9/11 Memorial and Museum. It first debuted in March 2002, just six months after 9/11, and has returned for every anniversary of the attacks ever since.

Made up of 88 7,000-watt light bulbs, the spectacle is visible from roughly 60 miles away. The two beams mimic the position and shape of the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center, forming one of the most powerful symbols of New York's resilience on a day when the nation remembers the largest terrorist attack to ever take place on U.S. soil.

You might have already seen the lights sporadically shining above the city over the past week—the museum has been running a set of tests to ensure that everything runs smoothly. But tonight, you'll be able to see the installation throughout the night (it runs from dusk until dawn). So if you're in New York City or anywhere remotely nearby this evening, look up.