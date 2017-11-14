NYC’s taxi driver calendar is here and it’s sultry as hell

It's the most wonderful time of year: the 2018 NYC Taxi Drivers Calendar has dropped!

For just $14.99 you can own (or gift) a calendar packed with some of NYC’s most up-for-anything taxi drivers posing in various states of undress with their vehicles. A portion of your purchase goes to nonprofit University Settlement, and purchases of past calendars have raised donations of $60,000 so far.

Cover star Alex can be seen licking a larger-than-life lollipop, and female driver Nipa slips some driving gloves on. Some drivers are making pottery, posing with cakes of their faces or pumping gas, but no matter their poses, they're all very... special. Studly Tommy, above, could pick us up anytime!

Check out some of these characters below, or see even more shots here.

Photograph: Shannon Kirkman; Creative Director: Philip Kirkman

