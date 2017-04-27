Order guacamole-stuffed onion rings at this Queens restaurant

The food at Queens Comfort in Astoria is a veritable stoner’s delight.

A quick scroll through the restaurant’s Instagram reveals cheesy tater tots, fried mac and cheese, gooey frosted donuts and more. The popular brunch spot really outdid themselves, however, with their newest creation: guacamole-stuffed fried onion rings.

Imagine a restaurant being like, “Well, we have this appetizer platter... but it’s so annoying that you have to eat everything on it separately. What if we just combined all the appetizers into one giant thing?” Uh... That's pretty much it!

Check out a photo of the decadent starter below which runs $8 and comes with Sriracha Aioli.

h/t Thrillist