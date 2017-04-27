  • Blog
Order guacamole-stuffed onion rings at this Queens restaurant

By Will Pulos Posted: Thursday April 27 2017, 1:06pm

The food at Queens Comfort in Astoria is a veritable stoner’s delight.

A quick scroll through the restaurant’s Instagram reveals cheesy tater tots, fried mac and cheese, gooey frosted donuts and more. The popular brunch spot really outdid themselves, however, with their newest creation: guacamole-stuffed fried onion rings.

Imagine a restaurant being like, “Well, we have this appetizer platter... but it’s so annoying that you have to eat everything on it separately. What if we just combined all the appetizers into one giant thing?” Uh... That's pretty much it!

Check out a photo of the decadent starter below which runs $8 and comes with Sriracha Aioli.

h/t Thrillist

Guacamole-Stuffed Onion Rings with Sriracha Aioli ($8) #QUEENSCOMFORT #QueensGetTheMoney #SoulFood #BYOB #CashOnly #Astoria #Queens

A post shared by 40-09 30th Ave Astoria Queens (@queenscomfort) on

Staff writer
By Will Pulos 1067 Posts

Will Pulos is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. He's remarkably bad at predicting the plot of movies. Follow him on Twitter at @willpulos.

For any feedback or for more information email

