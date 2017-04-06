Output releases lineup for summer rooftop concerts

One of New York’s hottest summer parties is returning for the season in just over a month.
Opening weekend for The Roof at Output will run from Friday, May 12 until Sunday, May 14. It will be the first chance to check out the club’s brand-new rooftop design for the summer. Dubbed “The Enchanted Forest,” the new décor aims to transport party-goers with a space inspired by topiary garden, hedge mazes and lush greenery.
Another new addition for the daytime dance parties is a menu of Southern comfort food from Pretty Southern to complement the deck’s full bar and signature boozy slushies. The after-work Friday Night Live parties will start at 5pm and run until 10. The Saturday and Sunday rooftop parties will run from 5pm to 10pm.
Check out the full lineup of DJs and performers for the summer below.
Friday, May 12
5-10PM
Friday Night Live: Roy Ayers (live)/ Amp Fiddler (live)/ Monk-One
Saturday, May 13
1-10PM
Thomas Jack
Sunday, May 14
1-10PM
Resolute on The Roof | Dyed Soundorom/ Kalabrese & Rumpelorchester Band/ Lauren Ritter/ Maksim/ Connie/ Orazio/ O.Bee
Saturday, May 20
1-10PM
Tiki Disco | Eli Escobar/ Lloydski/ Andy Pry
Sunday, May 21
1-10PM
Sundays on The Roof | Acid Mondays/ D’Julz/ Nicolas Matar/ Willie Graff
Saturday, May 27
1-10PM
718 Sessions | Danny Krivit (Open to Close)
Sunday, May 28
1-10PM
Sundays on The Roof | Cassy/ Matthew Dekay/ Bilaliwood
Monday, May 29
2-10PM
Everyday Afrique
Wednesday, May 31
5-10PM
Most Below The Surface | The Scumfrog (Open to Close)
Sunday, June 4
1-10PM
Sundays on The Roof | Serge Devant/ Nico Stojan/ ÖonaDahl
Saturday, June 10
1-10PM
Deep & Sexy: Alex Cruz & Special Guests
Thursday, June 1
5-10PM
Treasure Fingers/ Codes/ Devon James
Wednesday, June 21
5-10PM
Most Below The Surface | The Scumfrog (Open to Close)
Sunday, June 25
1-10PM
Kenny Glasgow/ Jade
Tuesday, July 4
1-10PM
Everyday Afrique
Sunday, July 9
1-10PM
Sundays on The Roof | Behrouz
Saturday, July 15
1-10PM
Tiki Disco | Eli Escobar/ Lloydski/ Andy Pry
Sunday, July 16
1-10PM
Sundays on The Roof | Innervisions: Schwarzmann LIVE (Âme & Henrik Schwarz)
Sunday, July 23
1-10PM
Sundays on The Roof | Visionquest: Shaun Reeves/ Ryan Crosson/ Lee Curtiss
Sunday, July 30
1-10PM
Sundays on The Roof | Young Marco/ András/ Solar
Saturday, August 5
1-10PM
KiNK (live)/ Terrence Parker & Merchaka
Saturday, August 12
1-10PM
Tiki Disco | Eli Escobar/ Lloydski/ Andy Pry
Sunday, August 13
1-10PM
Slush Drunk Love | Frank & Tony
Wednesday, August 23
5-10PM
Most Below The Surface | The Scumfrog (Open to Close)
Friday, August 25
5-10PM
Friday Night Live | Penguin Prison (live)/ Baile (live)
Saturday, September 2
1-10PM
Vatos Locos
Sunday, September 3
1-10PM
Sundays on The Roof | Eddie Fowlkes/ Mike Huckaby/ Reggie Dokes
Monday, September 4
1-10PM
Everyday Afrique
Friday, September 8
5-10PM
Friday Night Live | Bedouin/ Satori (live)
Saturday, September 9
1-10PM
Tiki Disco | Eli Escobar/ Lloydski/ Andy Pry
Sunday, September 17
1-10PM
Lee Foss
Saturday, September 23
1-10PM
Deep & Sexy | Alex Cruz & Special Guests
