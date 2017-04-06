Output releases lineup for summer rooftop concerts

One of New York’s hottest summer parties is returning for the season in just over a month.

Opening weekend for The Roof at Output will run from Friday, May 12 until Sunday, May 14. It will be the first chance to check out the club’s brand-new rooftop design for the summer. Dubbed “The Enchanted Forest,” the new décor aims to transport party-goers with a space inspired by topiary garden, hedge mazes and lush greenery.

Another new addition for the daytime dance parties is a menu of Southern comfort food from Pretty Southern to complement the deck’s full bar and signature boozy slushies. The after-work Friday Night Live parties will start at 5pm and run until 10. The Saturday and Sunday rooftop parties will run from 5pm to 10pm.

Check out the full lineup of DJs and performers for the summer below.

Friday, May 12

5-10PM

Friday Night Live: Roy Ayers (live)/ Amp Fiddler (live)/ Monk-One

Saturday, May 13

1-10PM

Thomas Jack

Sunday, May 14

1-10PM

Resolute on The Roof | Dyed Soundorom/ Kalabrese & Rumpelorchester Band/ Lauren Ritter/ Maksim/ Connie/ Orazio/ O.Bee

Saturday, May 20

1-10PM

Tiki Disco | Eli Escobar/ Lloydski/ Andy Pry

Sunday, May 21

1-10PM

Sundays on The Roof | Acid Mondays/ D’Julz/ Nicolas Matar/ Willie Graff

Saturday, May 27

1-10PM

718 Sessions | Danny Krivit (Open to Close)

Sunday, May 28

1-10PM

Sundays on The Roof | Cassy/ Matthew Dekay/ Bilaliwood

Monday, May 29

2-10PM

Everyday Afrique

Wednesday, May 31

5-10PM

Most Below The Surface | The Scumfrog (Open to Close)

Sunday, June 4

1-10PM

Sundays on The Roof | Serge Devant/ Nico Stojan/ ÖonaDahl

Saturday, June 10

1-10PM

Deep & Sexy: Alex Cruz & Special Guests

Thursday, June 1

5-10PM

Treasure Fingers/ Codes/ Devon James

Wednesday, June 21

5-10PM

Most Below The Surface | The Scumfrog (Open to Close)

Sunday, June 25

1-10PM

Kenny Glasgow/ Jade

Tuesday, July 4

1-10PM

Everyday Afrique

Sunday, July 9

1-10PM

Sundays on The Roof | Behrouz

Saturday, July 15

1-10PM

Tiki Disco | Eli Escobar/ Lloydski/ Andy Pry

Sunday, July 16

1-10PM

Sundays on The Roof | Innervisions: Schwarzmann LIVE (Âme & Henrik Schwarz)

Sunday, July 23

1-10PM

Sundays on The Roof | Visionquest: Shaun Reeves/ Ryan Crosson/ Lee Curtiss

Sunday, July 30

1-10PM

Sundays on The Roof | Young Marco/ András/ Solar

Saturday, August 5

1-10PM

KiNK (live)/ Terrence Parker & Merchaka

Saturday, August 12

1-10PM

Tiki Disco | Eli Escobar/ Lloydski/ Andy Pry

Sunday, August 13

1-10PM

Slush Drunk Love | Frank & Tony

Wednesday, August 23

5-10PM

Most Below The Surface | The Scumfrog (Open to Close)

Friday, August 25

5-10PM

Friday Night Live | Penguin Prison (live)/ Baile (live)

Saturday, September 2

1-10PM

Vatos Locos

Sunday, September 3

1-10PM

Sundays on The Roof | Eddie Fowlkes/ Mike Huckaby/ Reggie Dokes

Monday, September 4

1-10PM

Everyday Afrique

Friday, September 8

5-10PM

Friday Night Live | Bedouin/ Satori (live)

Saturday, September 9

1-10PM

Tiki Disco | Eli Escobar/ Lloydski/ Andy Pry

Sunday, September 17

1-10PM

Lee Foss

Saturday, September 23

1-10PM

Deep & Sexy | Alex Cruz & Special Guests