  • Blog
  • Music
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Output releases lineup for summer rooftop concerts

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Will Pulos Posted: Thursday April 6 2017, 12:05pm

Output releases lineup for summer rooftop concerts
Photograph: Courtesy Output

One of New York’s hottest summer parties is returning for the season in just over a month.

Opening weekend for The Roof at Output will run from Friday, May 12 until Sunday, May 14. It will be the first chance to check out the club’s brand-new rooftop design for the summer. Dubbed “The Enchanted Forest,” the new décor aims to transport party-goers with a space inspired by topiary garden, hedge mazes and lush greenery.

Another new addition for the daytime dance parties is a menu of Southern comfort food from Pretty Southern to complement the deck’s full bar and signature boozy slushies. The after-work Friday Night Live parties will start at 5pm and run until 10. The Saturday and Sunday rooftop parties will run from 5pm to 10pm.

Check out the full lineup of DJs and performers for the summer below.

Friday, May 12

5-10PM

Friday Night Live: Roy Ayers (live)/ Amp Fiddler (live)/ Monk-One

 

Saturday, May 13

1-10PM

Thomas Jack

 

Sunday, May 14

1-10PM

Resolute on The Roof | Dyed Soundorom/ Kalabrese & Rumpelorchester Band/ Lauren Ritter/ Maksim/ Connie/ Orazio/ O.Bee

 

Saturday, May 20

1-10PM

Tiki Disco | Eli Escobar/ Lloydski/ Andy Pry

 

Sunday, May 21

1-10PM

Sundays on The Roof | Acid Mondays/ D’Julz/ Nicolas Matar/ Willie Graff

 

Saturday, May 27

1-10PM

718 Sessions | Danny Krivit (Open to Close)

 

Sunday, May 28

1-10PM

Sundays on The Roof | Cassy/ Matthew Dekay/ Bilaliwood

 

Monday, May 29

2-10PM

Everyday Afrique

 

Wednesday, May 31

5-10PM

Most Below The Surface | The Scumfrog (Open to Close)

 

Sunday, June 4

1-10PM

Sundays on The Roof | Serge Devant/ Nico Stojan/ ÖonaDahl

 

Saturday, June 10

1-10PM

Deep & Sexy: Alex Cruz & Special Guests

 

Thursday, June 1

5-10PM

Treasure Fingers/ Codes/ Devon James

 

Wednesday, June 21

5-10PM

Most Below The Surface | The Scumfrog (Open to Close)

 

Sunday, June 25

1-10PM

Kenny Glasgow/ Jade

 

Tuesday, July 4

1-10PM

Everyday Afrique

 

Sunday, July 9

1-10PM

Sundays on The Roof | Behrouz

 

Saturday, July 15

1-10PM

Tiki Disco | Eli Escobar/ Lloydski/ Andy Pry

 

Sunday, July 16

1-10PM

Sundays on The Roof | Innervisions: Schwarzmann LIVE (Âme & Henrik Schwarz)

 

Sunday, July 23

1-10PM

Sundays on The Roof | Visionquest: Shaun Reeves/ Ryan Crosson/ Lee Curtiss

 

Sunday, July 30

1-10PM

Sundays on The Roof | Young Marco/ András/ Solar

 

Saturday, August 5

1-10PM

KiNK (live)/ Terrence Parker & Merchaka

 

Saturday, August 12

1-10PM

Tiki Disco | Eli Escobar/ Lloydski/ Andy Pry

 

Sunday, August 13

1-10PM

Slush Drunk Love | Frank & Tony

 

Wednesday, August 23

5-10PM

Most Below The Surface | The Scumfrog (Open to Close)

 

Friday, August 25

5-10PM

Friday Night Live | Penguin Prison (live)/ Baile (live)

 

Saturday, September 2

1-10PM

Vatos Locos

 

Sunday, September 3

1-10PM

Sundays on The Roof | Eddie Fowlkes/ Mike Huckaby/ Reggie Dokes

 

Monday, September 4

1-10PM

Everyday Afrique

 

Friday, September 8

5-10PM

Friday Night Live | Bedouin/ Satori (live)

 

Saturday, September 9

1-10PM

Tiki Disco | Eli Escobar/ Lloydski/ Andy Pry

 

Sunday, September 17

1-10PM

Lee Foss

 

Saturday, September 23

1-10PM

Deep & Sexy | Alex Cruz & Special Guests

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Will Pulos 1030 Posts

Will Pulos is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. He's remarkably bad at predicting the plot of movies. Follow him on Twitter at @willpulos.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest