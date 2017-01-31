Phish announces 13-show summer residency at Madison Square Garden

Get ‘em while they're hot! Groovy Phish just announced "The Baker's Dozen"—a 13-night string of shows this summer at Madison Square Garden. The band is no newcomer to the arena stage, having gigged there well over 40 times with several New Year's shows to boot. In fact, with this upcoming series, the psychedelic phunk-technicians will match their jam-rock godfathers the Grateful Dead for the title of "most shows played at MSG by a band."

Show dates run from July 21–23, 25, 26, 28–30 and August 1, 2, 4–6. You can snag tickets for individual dates, but if you're a true Phish diehard, 13-show packages are available for the price of 12. General admission floor tickets go on sale to the public on February 17 at noon EST.

Check out the band's cinematic announcement video below and request tickets at the band's website here.