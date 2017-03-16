  • Blog
Photos of the most miserable slush puddles in NYC

By Time Out contributors Posted: Thursday March 16 2017, 3:54pm

Tuesday's blizzard may have dumped less snow on New York than was originally projected, but the city is still feeling its effects. Sure, above-ground subway trains are running again and everyone's back to their daily grinds, but New Yorkers' greatest wintertime nemesis, slush puddles, have returned to ruin all of your shoes. There are ample ways to navigate across these small street ponds, but even the most nimble among us are bound to fall into their icy depths. 

We've rounded up photos of the most miserable slush puddles in the city so you can see what true evil looks like. 

 

A post shared by Darryl Zuk (@darrylzuk) on

 

A post shared by Anthony Correia (@anthonycorreia) on

 

A post shared by Chandle Lee (@chandle.art) on

 

A post shared by DavidCwirka (@dacallen661) on

 

A post shared by Geo Vanasco (@geovanasco) on

 

A post shared by DOT (@dotshotit) on

 

A post shared by bdspitz (@bdspitz) on

By Time Out contributors
