Pig out at this upcoming waterfront bacon festival

Working as a writer expands your horizons. For some, it involves going to unseen lands or meeting people from different backgrounds. For this Jewish writer with a family that keeps Kosher, it means writing about bacon. What a journey!

In this case, I'm writing to inform you about Baconfest, a greasy food frenzy featuring more than 2,000 pounds of Bacon at the Zeppelin Hall biergarten in Jersey City from January 19–February 12. For the fifth year in a row, Zeppelin will switch up its menu to include sixteen greasy new dishes from Chef Franco Robazetti, including: Bacon Pot Pie; Mexican Cheese and Bacon Casserole; the 50 Shades of Darker Bacon Burger; and the one dish that stupefies me the most, Bacon Cotton Candy.

Beyond the hardcore menu, Zeppelin will feature complimentary bacon from 4–7pm every night, along with live bands and DJs. You can learn more about their menu at zeppelinhall.com.