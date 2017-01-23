  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Pig out at this upcoming waterfront bacon festival

By David Goldberg Posted: Monday January 23 2017, 3:53pm

Pig out at this upcoming waterfront bacon festival

Working as a writer expands your horizons. For some, it involves going to unseen lands or meeting people from different backgrounds. For this Jewish writer with a family that keeps Kosher, it means writing about bacon. What a journey!

In this case, I'm writing to inform you about Baconfest, a greasy food frenzy featuring more than 2,000 pounds of Bacon at the Zeppelin Hall biergarten in Jersey City from January 19–February 12. For the fifth year in a row, Zeppelin will switch up its menu to include sixteen greasy new dishes from Chef Franco Robazetti, including: Bacon Pot Pie; Mexican Cheese and Bacon Casserole; the 50 Shades of Darker Bacon Burger; and the one dish that stupefies me the most, Bacon Cotton Candy. 

Beyond the hardcore menu, Zeppelin will feature complimentary bacon from 4–7pm every night, along with live bands and DJs. You can learn more about their menu at zeppelinhall.com. 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By David Goldberg 160 Posts

David Goldberg is the Associate Things to Do Editor Time Out New York. He works every day to be more like Michelle Pfeiffer in Batman Returns. You can follow him on Twitter at @comicbooklad_.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest