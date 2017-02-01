PJ Harvey is the first artist announced to play Summerstage 2017

Sure, we only just entered February, but those 60-degree freak-good-weather days have us dreaming about summer concerts already. Summerstage's 2017 lineup of free concerts is yet to be released, but the series just made its first ticketed show announcement: PJ Harvey is stopping off on her tour in support of her latest album, The Hope Six Demolition Project. Check out the music video for the album's first single, "The Wheel," below.

The alt-rock icon will make her appearance on July 19, following a sold-out May concert at Williamsburg's upcoming venue, Brooklyn Steel, and you can grab tickets here. And Summerstage isn't the only outdoor concert series heating up in preparation for the warmer season—earlier last month, The Shins were announced to play Bric Celebrate Brooklyn! (grab tickets for here) and Forest Hills Stadium added The xx, My Morning Jacket and The Chainsmokers to its summer bill.