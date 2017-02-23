Rally tonight at Stonewall will protest Trump's recent action on transgender students

A rally tonight at the Stonewall National Monument will be held to protest President Trump’s recent action to rescind protections for transgender students put in place under the Obama administration.

The President sided with Attorney General Jeff Sessions yesterday in rescinding the protections, which allowed transgender students to use the bathrooms of their choice, even though Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was in favor of keeping them.

Tonight’s rally is being sponsored by over 50 local LGBT-rights organizations and will feature appearances by public advocate Letitia James, New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer, Congressman Jerrold Nadler, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, State Senator Brad Hoylman, New York State Senator Brad Hoylman, Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito and other public officials.

The event, which currently has over 2,500 people interested in attending on Facebook, is set to take place from 5:30-7:30pm.