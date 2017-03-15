Rat on your landlord if the snow in front your building isn't cleared by now

Winter Storm Stella dumped around seven inches of snow on the city yesterday, which was significantly less than was originally projected, but still left sidewalks across town slick and snow-ridden. If you walked down a city sidewalk (or out of your apartment) this morning and found your path covered in snow or slush, it's your duty to tattletale on the responsible party to the powers that be.

Property owners had until 11am today to clear enough snow and ice from their sidewalks to create a walkable path for pedestrians. If that task hasn't been completed, landlords and business owners could be subject to a summons and a fine.

Now we're not ones for snitching—we're very much a "c'est la vie" kind of office—but slipping on ice or snow isn't just a literal pain in the bum, it's also a hazard.

If you do see some problematic white stuff coating the ground on your route today and have the time to report it to the authorities, the city has a handy portal to help you do so with a few taps on your keyboard. If you see snow or ice on the sidewalk in front of a police station or public school, you can call 311 directly to report the issue.

Bumping your noggin on the pavement as a result of an ice-oriented tumble is no joke, people, and it's our duty as New York residents to ensure the safety of our streets—one shovelful at a time.