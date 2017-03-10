Renderings released of a new development that promises to change the face of the South Bronx

Construction is about to begin on a massive new development in the South Bronx that's poised to bring big changes to the waterfront along the Harlem River. The project will consist of two separate buildings at 2401 Third Avenue and 101 Lincoln Avenue, and will add 1,300 units and some shiny new architecture to an area that looks to be on the rise.

Developers will begin work on the smaller of the two buildings (2401 Third Avenue), which will be split into three towers. The second building (101 Lincoln Avenue) will also boast three towers, and will occupy a full block just south of the Third Avenue Bridge. The project will also bring a 25,500 square-foot public waterfront esplanade and a multi-level parking garage with 423 spots.

Funding for the first building is already secure, but developers are still figuring out how their going to pay for the second phase of construction. In any case, the project is nothing short of ambitious, and if it's successful you can bet that you'll see other projects in the area follow suit in the coming years.

Photograph: Couresty Hill West

