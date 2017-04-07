Ride a vintage train to the first Yankees game of the season

Once April hits, America’s favorite pastime takes over the lives of New Yorkers. IT’S BASEBALL SEASON Y’ALL!

If you are one of the lucky few who have tickets to the Yankees home opener, take a ride in style in the vintage trains that will be heading up to Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10th. The cars were in service for more than five decades before finally retiring in the late 1960s.

The four-car train will be running non-stop from Grand Central-42nd St to 161 St-Yankee Stadium on the Lexington Ave line. The train will depart Grand Central at 11:30am, to make sure that fans get there just in time for the first pitch at 1:05pm.

For more information on the “Nostalgia Special” trains, head to the MTA website.