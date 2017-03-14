Samantha Bee sounds off on everything from opening a brunch restaurant to Game of Thrones

The commentator gives her two cents on some completely random topics.

Brunch

“I love it so much. It’s my favorite meal of all. I think it’s really important, and I don’t know why chefs don’t like it. If I were to open a restaurant, it would be strictly breakfast, lunch and brunch. Strictly. No dinner service. It would also have great biscuits.”

Nostalgia

“I suffer from that so deeply. I’m probably more ’80s nostalgia than ’90s. When we had our bus [at the Women’s March] in D.C., and Tyne Daly knocked on our bus, I was like, ‘Oh, my God! Tyne!’ And all the young people were like, ‘Who is Tyne Daly?’ And then I was like, ‘From [’80s TV show] Cagney & Lacey!’ It was impossible to explain. We were like, ‘Okay, one of [the characters] is a working mom; she has three kids and has to go cook dinner for her husband. But she’s also a cop, one of the best cops.’ ”

Game of Thrones

“I love it. I can’t wait for it to come back. I don’t watch too much television, so it’s a really curated experience. I don’t have time for lots of shows. [But] it’s a show I make time for. [There are] many Game of Thrones references on this program…. We did a Red Wedding. You have to do a Red Wedding.”

Gluten

“I’m very pro-gluten. Please. Without gluten, I would fall apart. Gluten keeps me together. Isn’t that the stuff that goes in my ligaments, the stuff that holds my body together? I think that’s how it works.”

Brooklyn

“I love Brooklyn. The only reason we don’t live in Brooklyn is because when we started having babies, we wanted to be super close to work. So we live right up the street from work. Otherwise we could be very Brooklyny. Every time I go to Brooklyn, I’m like, ‘It’s great here. Look at all these brunch places.’ It’s heaven. But then when I go back to Manhattan, I’m like, ‘Oh, thank God.’ "