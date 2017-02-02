Score $6 cocktails at the Museum of Sex’s disco exhibit

Bust out the sequined jumpsuit and fringe jacket: Disco is back.

Or at least it is at the “Night Fever: New York Disco 1977-1979, The Bill Bernstein Photographs” at the Museum of Sex. This immersive art installation is designed as a fully functioning pop-up disco, complete with a live DJ playing "Stayin' Alive," "Funkytown" and all the hits of the era, a dance floor and plenty of spinning disco balls. Best of all, there’s a full bar serving retro drinks at ‘70s prices—cocktails cost $6 and beers run for $5.

Though this exhibition was originally slated to close February 19, it has been so popular that the museum just extended it through January 16, 2018. It's open from 2–10pm every Sunday through Thursday and until 11pm on Friday and Saturday nights. Even better, it’s completely free to visit—but if you want to check out the rest of the museum, you’ll have to purchase tickets.

Bernstein’s fascination with disco started after he took an assignment from the Village Voice to shoot an event at Studio 54. For the next two years, he documented the wild party scene at some of the city’s best clubs, like GG’s Barnum Room, Le Clique and Xenon. Take a sneak peek at some of his photos from the exhibition below. You'll have to visit the museum to go to boogie wonderland, though.

Photograph: Courtesy Bill Bernstein

Photograph: Courtesy Bill Bernstein