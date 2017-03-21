Score an $833 studio in Gowanus through latest affordable housing lottery

New York's latest affordable housing lottery (read: pipe dream) opened this week, marking the latest amazing deal that will leave thousands of New Yorkers with a false sense of hope and crushed dreams.

The units up for grabs are at 363 Bond Street in Gowanus, and 20 studios in the building going for just $833 per month. Another 23 one-bedroom units are available for $895 per month, and 11 two-bedrooms are up for $1,082. But, alas, if you want to nab one of these deals, you actually have to need affordable housing. As such, the annual household income range for this lottery is from $29,897 to $54,360.

In November 2015, the city opened up a housing lottery for apartments in the neighboring 365 Bond Street, which offered basically the same deal as this week's. If you're still salty from not being selected for one of those pads, now's your chance to continue your disappointment.

The deal isn't quite as sweet as the lottery for $519 studios in the Lower East Side that opened up earlier this month, but a sub-$1,000 pad in Gowanus is nothing to scoff at. With just 54 units available and the potential for 100,000 applicants, the odds that you'll be selected for a place in the building is less than one-twentieth of a percent.