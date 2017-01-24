  • Blog
Secret Taco Bell Speakeasy is offering free naked chicken chalupas today and tomorrow

By Will Pulos Posted: Tuesday January 24 2017, 1:53pm

399 Lafayette St on Google Maps

As far as we know, there are currently no laws on the books prohibiting the sales or consumption of chicken taco shells. That hasn’t stopped national fast-food chain and aspiring gangster Taco Bell from opening a temporary speakeasy today and tomorrow, where intrepid fans can snag one of the chain’s buzzy new Naked Chicken Chalupas for free.

They’re not letting just any Fire Sauce Flapper through the door, however. Those wishing to try their luck should head to 399 Lafayette St in Noho and “find the refrigerator.” For some extra insurance, you can call 212-655-9833 between 12pm and 8pm to reserve a time. 

The joint’s open from 5pm until 10pm tonight and tomorrow.

UPDATE: Taco Bell has reached out to let us know that the ONLY way to get into the speakeasy is to make a reservation. So good luck getting through on that number!

Staff writer
By Will Pulos 935 Posts

Will Pulos is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. He's remarkably bad at predicting the plot of movies. Follow him on Twitter at @willpulos.

For any feedback or for more information email

