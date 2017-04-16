See all the show-stopping looks from this year's Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival

The Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival once again took over Fifth Avenue outside St. Patrick’s Cathedral today as creative New Yorkers showed off their most innovative and elaborately-constructed headwear. The tradition dates back to the mid-1800s, when high-society ladies would promenade in their Easter finery after church. Now, it’s evolved into a showcase of some of the most creative millinery you’ll see all year. Check out photos of the annual event below.
Photographs by Filip Wolak
