See all the things that happen in a New York minute

In the immortal words of Ferris Bueller, "life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it." Apparently, that dictum applies in NYC. Travel site Net Flights has compiled a list of just what exactly goes down during an average minute in the city, and the results are pretty prodigious.

Right now, this minute, in New York, there are approximately:

416 taxi rides

95 Times Square visitors (bless their souls)

1,003 Hot Dogs eaten

25 Broadway tickets sold (probably for Bette Midler in Hello Dolly!)

$106.25 million traded on Wall Street.

...And the list goes on and on. You can check out more staggering statistics here.