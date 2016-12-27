  • Blog
See Charles Dickens' personal Christmas Carol book at the New York Public Library

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Tuesday December 27 2016, 2:45pm

Christmas may be over, but there are still plenty of festive activities to do in the city. One free exhibit is at the New York Public Library, and it includes Charles Dickens’ personal copy of A Christmas Carol. The book from 1870 includes underlining and notes in the margins from the author himself—good luck deciphering his handwriting, though. And if you can’t make it to the library, there’s a complete digital copy of the book here!

 

It’s found in the exhibit A Writer’s Christmas: Dickens & More, open until January 8. Other paraphernalia found there include sketches from Jack Kerouac, Christmas cards from James Joyce and more

Photograph: Courtesy New York Public Library

 

Photograph: Courtesy New York Public Library

 

 

 

Photograph: Courtesy New York Public Library

Photograph: Courtesy New York Public Library

 

