See how large New York would be if it had the population density of other cities

It's no secret that New York is a pretty dense city when it comes to population. In fact, approximately 8,550,405 people live within its 302 square miles, giving it a population density of 28,256 persons per square mile or 2 persons per Starbucks.

Though that number may seem pretty high (and more than a little claustrophobic) it pales in comparison to other global cities including Manila and Macau. In fact, if the city was as dense as Paris, the entire population would fit into just 155 square miles, about half of its current size.

See just how big NYC would be if it had the population density of those cities, and more, in this map from Sparefoot.