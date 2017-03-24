See how massive the crowd would be if every New Yorker gathered in one place

As anyone who lives with a roommate in a tiny apartment or works in Times Square every day can tell you, New York can be a very crowded place. How do I know this? Because I am this person, and I'm telling you.

It turns out, however, that things could be a lot worse. The website Sparefoot used data from the US Census and Baruch College to illustrate what it would look like if NYC was nothing but one giant crowd. Just one swarming mass of every single person in the city mashed together like an apocalyptic Governors Ball.

Turns out, that party would be pretty massive! The crowd would cover over 42,455,395 square feet or about 1.52 square miles (That’s a few blocks larger than Central Park.) The graphic also breaks down what the crowd would look like in terms of gender, race and more.

Check it out below, and try not to get too claustrophobic.