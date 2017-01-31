  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

See iconic original Broadway costumes on display at the NYPL

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Tuesday January 31 2017, 2:11pm

 

The original Lion King costumes are now at the @nypl. Go check out the theater exhibit and tag #timeoutnewyork! (📷 @chadkennerk)

A photo posted by Time Out New York (@timeoutnewyork) on




Calling all you diehard Broadway theater fans! There's a new exhibition at the New York Public Library you're going to love. The Society of London Theatre and London's Victoria and Albert Museum teamed up with the NYPL for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center to debut an amazing installation dubbed Curtain Up: Celebrating the Last 40 Years of Theatre in New York and London. 

On display, you'll find unique collections from both cities including costumes from hits such as Disney's The Lion King, the original costume designs from The Phantom of the Opera, original set models for In the Heights, Arcadia, War Horse and so much more. 

Don't panic: You have plenty of time to check out the exhibition (it is open through June 30th). When you go, make sure to tag #timeoutnewyork in all the Instagram photos you're bound to take! 

For more information, click here.  

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Jennifer Picht 695 Posts

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York. She is the proud owner of a kangaroo onesie and can recite every line from the film Spice World. Follow her on Twitter at @jenpicht.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest