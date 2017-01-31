See iconic original Broadway costumes on display at the NYPL

The original Lion King costumes are now at the @nypl. Go check out the theater exhibit and tag #timeoutnewyork! (📷 @chadkennerk) A photo posted by Time Out New York (@timeoutnewyork) on Jan 31, 2017 at 7:27am PST







Calling all you diehard Broadway theater fans! There's a new exhibition at the New York Public Library you're going to love. The Society of London Theatre and London's Victoria and Albert Museum teamed up with the NYPL for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center to debut an amazing installation dubbed Curtain Up: Celebrating the Last 40 Years of Theatre in New York and London.

On display, you'll find unique collections from both cities including costumes from hits such as Disney's The Lion King, the original costume designs from The Phantom of the Opera, original set models for In the Heights, Arcadia, War Horse and so much more.

Don't panic: You have plenty of time to check out the exhibition (it is open through June 30th). When you go, make sure to tag #timeoutnewyork in all the Instagram photos you're bound to take!

