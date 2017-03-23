  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

See NYC from space over the past 35 years

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Will Pulos Posted: Thursday March 23 2017, 4:08pm

Here's a quick way to gain some perspective.

This time-lapse video shows what NYC looked like from space from 1982 until present day. Just think about everything our alien overlords have witnessed over those 35 years. Madonna when she was poor! The original Times Square Elmo! Low rent prices!

You can clearly make out the expansion of green space in the city and the enormous amount of real-estate development in North Brooklyn and Queens in the video. There also appears to have been some cloudy days since then.

Check it out below.

h/t Reddit

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Will Pulos 1008 Posts

Will Pulos is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. He's remarkably bad at predicting the plot of movies. Follow him on Twitter at @willpulos.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest