See photos from this weekend's glorious cherry blossom festival at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden

The cherry blossoms at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden were at peak bloom this weekend during the annual Sakura Matsuri Cherry Blossom Festival. And they weren’t the only ones to turn it out for the event. Thousands flocked to the garden’s grounds for the two-day celebration of Japanese culture, many dressed in their cosplay finest. In addition to taking in the beautiful flowers, guests were entertained by over 60 performers at the outdoor fest including drummers, samurai sword masters, J-rock bands, and more. Check out some of the best shots of the popular event below.
