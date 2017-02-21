See Simon Russell Beale as Prospero in hi def at your local movie theater

By any chance, were you in England last month to see the great Simon Russell Beale play Prospero in the Royal Shakespeare Company’s new Tempest? No? Not to worry. Starting next week, a high-definition recording will be broadcast to select movie houses across North America. Gregory Doran’s staging, which opened to strong reviews at the RSC’s home in Stratford-upon-Avon, was filmed for Live from Stratford-upon-Avon. New Yorkers can catch a screening at Symphony Space on March 15 or March 25.



This innovative production of Shakespeare’s magical late play was developed with Intel, in association with Andy Serkis’s Imaginarium Studios. It aims to break new boundaries in theatrical staging with the first live-motion capture performance in a major classical stage production.



Watching great theater, dance and opera from around the world is increasingly a matter of visiting your local movie theater. For years, the Metropolitan Opera and London’s National Theatre have brought their work to millions of viewers around the world. Here's a chance to see a great performer in a great play. With popcorn. For more information and tickets visit the RSC online.