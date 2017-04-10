Seven of NYC's best museums are offering free admission for one night only

Seven of the finest cultural institutions in New York are once again opening their doors to the public free of charge for a massive public event this June.

The 39th annual Museum Mile Festival will take place on Tuesday, June 13 from 6pm-9pm. A mile of Fifth Avenue between 82nd and 105th Streets will be closed to traffic for the massive street party, which will also feature live music, performances and more.

The seven museums waving admission fees for the event are The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Neue Galerie New York, Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum, The Jewish Museum, Museum of the City of New York and El Museo del Barrio.

For more information on this year's offerings, and the exhibitions that will be on display during the event, head to MuseumMileFestival.org.