Sex parties and clubs keeping NYC’s seedy side alive

Think Gotham has turned too prude? Think again. As part of this week’s sex issue, we highlight NYC’s naughty nooks and crannies.

This anything-goes swingers’ club nestled on, you guessed it, the Bowery, is mostly for couples and single women. (Unattached dudes aren’t invited to every event here; and when they are, they have to throw down more coin to get in.) Bowery Bliss spans three floors and includes a cocktail lounge (psst: you need to bring your own booze), a group-play floor and private couples-only rooms. Translation: There’s plenty of room to see and be seen. 158 Bowery (917-484-1898)

Located in a private midtown loft, Club Labyrinth is geared mostly toward straight couples and singles. Each night features a different theme: For instance, on Ménage à Trois Monday, female-male-female “throuples” get in for free; on Cuck and Bull Wednesdays, guys can watch their wife or girlfriend get it on with another man. It’s strictly members only, so once you R.S.V.P. , you’ll learn the Labyrinth’s exact locale—if you’re chosen.

In case the name didn’t give it away, this Chelsea hub is all about S&M. You’ll find different kinds of events catered to a variety of lifestyles, but the all-male events tend to get the top billing and biggest crowds. Highlights include the after-hours parties (until 7am) on Friday and Saturday nights, a postbrunch Sunday Funday party for bears and, of course, a spanking party on the fourth Thursday of every month that’s open to gay, bi and straight guys. 250 W 26th St ()

This monthly bash (which usually takes place on Friday nights in Brooklyn) is strictly for the ladies. (Lesbian, bi and straight women, as well as trans folks, are all welcome here.) Typically 50 to 100 women attend this play party, which features everything from cruising, BDSM and exhibitionism to good, old-fashioned sex in a judgment-free environment. The location is under wraps, but women interested in attending can score an invite by sending a message via the soiree’s website.