Shake Shack is offering delivery for this weekend only

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Will Pulos Posted: Friday March 24 2017, 11:56am

Photograph: Courtesy Shake Shack

Shake Shack may serve one of NYC’s best burgers, but sometimes standing in the seemingly endless line just doesn’t feel worth it. For the next two days, however, you’ll be able to order a ShackBurger from the comfort of your apartment.

The chain has teamed up with the delivery service Caviar to offer delivery today through Sunday, March 26. There will be no delivery fees on menu items or raised prices, and a total of six Manhattan locations and two Brooklyn locations are participating.

So what are you waiting for? Even if you’re on a diet, this is basically a holiday so just order a burger already. For the delivery times being offered, see the chart below.

 

h/t Eater

