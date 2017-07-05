Snag a $589 Williamsburg apartment through new housing lottery

A new affordable housing lottery in Williamsburg is now accepting applications

The recently-constructed development at 33 Ten Eyck Street is currently looking to fill 14 units ranging from one to two bedrooms. In order to qualify for one of the available apartments, you’ll have to have an annual income between $22,149 and $57,240. It will also help if you already live in Brooklyn Community District 1 as half of the units will be given to local residents.

The lucky few who qualify will have access to an elevator, outdoor area, bicycle storage and on-site laundry facilities. Rents for the units range from a spectacularly low $589 a month for a one-bedroom to a still reasonable $1,121 a month for a two-bedroom.

Applications must be postmarked or submitted online no later than July 24, 2017 in order to be considered.