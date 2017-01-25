Spend the night partying at Hogwarts at the upcoming Wizard Fest 2017

You may not be a wizard, but this spring you’ll be able to party like one.

On March 18, Webster Hall will be transforming into Hogwarts for Wizard Fest 2017. The event will feature magic-themed drinks, Harry Potter-inspired music and visuals, event photographers and more. On top of that, awards will be given out for the best-dressed witches and wizards so be sure to dry clean your dress robes for the occasion. Tickets for the event are currently $20.

The organizers write:

“For those of you who thought you’d missed out on your acceptance letter, we are pleased to announce you have mail! On Saturday, March 18, two floors of Webster Hall will be transformed in to Hogwarts… Grab you cloaks, brooms and wands as this is the Wizarding Event of the Year!”

Accio, Vodka Tonic!