Staten Island reports sightings of snow ponies

By David Goldberg Posted: Tuesday March 14 2017, 3:36pm

 

While many of us took the day to hide in our apartments and cease all contact with the outside world, it looks like some members of New York's hoofed community wanted a day to frolic. 

Gothamist reports the sighting of two ponies walking through the residential area of Eltingville, Staten Island this morning. Local painter Robert Stasio witnessed the crossing of the ponies from his home, then raced them down and wrangled the animals by their manes until police were able to help. 

 

 

According to Staten Island police, the two little escapees had run loose from a stable on Wakefield Road. They have been safely recovered. 

 

 

