Straphangers are at their wit’s end after another terrible morning commute

New Yorkers returning to the work week on Monday morning were met with the familiar, painful sight of systemwide subway delays. Shortly before 8:30am, the MTA reported that problems at Rockefeller Center and Bryant Park led to delays and service changes on A, B, C, D, F, G and M trains, resulting in overcrowding on subway platforms across the city.

Per usual, frustrated passengers took to social media to vent their frustrations. But unlike most mornings beset by mind-numbing transit delays, the MTA's communications team was working their butts off on Twitter to respond to complaints individually (even to one commuter who voiced distain about a hunk of poop on an M train).

Frustrated by stagnant trains, hundreds of commuters tried to pivot to the Roosevelt Island Tramway, only to be met by another long, arduous wait.

So if you’re on Roosevelt Island trying to get to the city... don’t. #mta #nyc pic.twitter.com/mGyTIn6aZc — Just Some Doc (@forbiddencomma) October 16, 2017

Monday's issues come less than a week after the city's Independent Budget Office issued a report breaking down exactly how bad subway delays have gotten this year. Delays related to overcrowding have more than tripled since 2012, and there is little hope in sight for the millions of people who rely on the system every day.

