Strip down at Bluestone Lane and get free coffee for a month

Tomorrow is officially “Australia Day,” and to celebrate the occasion, Bluestone Lane is offering some special “Mates Rates” to their customers.

Swing by the Melbourne-inspired NYC cafés tomorrow for $5 Australian Beer and Wine by the glass as well as sausage roles and meat pies. The Bluestone Lane coffee shops in the city will be providing $2 flat whites and pastries including an Aussie lamington and caramel slice.

Really want to take advantage of the Down Under deals? The first person to show up at the store in a “budgie smuggler” (apparently, a very tight-fitting Speedo style swimsuit) will get a free coffee every day for an entire month.

Free coffee for all of February seems worth a quick, revealing coffee run.