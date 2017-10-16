Study shows that NYC is one of the safest cities in the world

New York City hasn't just lost its edge—a new report shows that it's also become one of the safest cities on the planet.

The latest Safe Cities Index was released by The Economist’s Intelligence Unit this month, which analyzes 60 cities across 49 different safety indicators. Scores are assigned based on a city's level of digital, health, infrastructure and personal security, and they point to specific vulnerabilities among each. New York City ranked 21st on the list with a score of 81.01, just behind Chicago and Los Angeles.

This year's report marks a substantial drop for New York from 2015, the last time The Economist published a Safe Cities Index. That year, Gotham was ranked as the 10th safest city in the world and the safest in the United States. According to the report, this slip is largely connected to shortcomings in health security and a lack of investment in infrastructure in the wake of Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

Even with that drop, New York remains one of the safest major metropolises in the world. Violent crime in the city hit a record-low rate earlier this year, and the state is rolling out strict mandates for cybersecurity regulations. Regardless, New Yorkers ought to be a little miffed that the index no longer considers the city as the safest in the country, a banner they had the pleasure of hoisting for two whole years. Even if it isn't the safest, residents here can always find solace in the fact that they live in the greatest city in the world.

