Submit your design for New York City's next 'I Voted' sticker

Voting in a public election is a pretty rad experience. After all, it's not every day that you get to actively participate in a cornerstone of American democracy. But perhaps the best part about heading to the ballot booth is scoring a cherished "I Voted" sticker.

Today, the New York City Campaign Finance Board opened up a contest for locals to design the iconic sticker for the 2017 city elections, so if you have any art chops it's time to whip out your sketchbook and fire up your Adobe suite. The board is accepting submissions through April 14 at 5pm, and designs must incorporate "I Voted" and fit on a circular sticker that's two inches in diameter.

The city held the same contest in 2013, and it was won by a 10-year-old girl from the Upper East Side who submitted a Statue of Liberty-themed design. There is no monetary prize for winning the contest, only the pride associated with being the artist behind New York's most coveted piece of Election Day swag.

A group of finalists will be selected by a pair of committees, which will be announced on April 19. At that point, a two-week voting period will open up to the general public to select a winner. While the 2013 design was perfectly fine, we're hoping for a bolder look for 2017's sticker. Perhaps an image of a bounced rent check would be fitting? Or maybe a steaming pile of hot street garbage?

Whatever the design turns out to be, it's good to see the city leaning on its most-talented citizens for free creative work.