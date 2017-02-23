Take these cooking classes at your favorite New York restaurants

Whether it’s because of tiny apartment kitchens or not wanting to lug groceries on the subway, New Yorkers aren’t known for their cooking abilities. Like Carrie Bradshaw, we’re more likely to subsist on takeout and use our ovens for storage (probably not for Manolos, though).

Sure, a home-cooked meal doesn’t seem quite as sexy as dinner at one of New York City’s best restaurants—especially when your culinary abilities amount to reheating day-old pizza. Get the best of both worlds by enrolling in a cooking class at one of these beloved New York restaurants and specialty shops. The food is just as good as anything you’d order off a menu, and you'll learn how to recreate it in the comfort of your own home. Who knows? You might just find yourself (gasp) turning on your oven in the near future.

Eataly

The gargantuan Flatiron food hall—part market, part restaurant, part tourist attraction—has long been known as the go-to destination for all things Italian. Those who are as hungry for knowledge as they are for prosciutto should take a class at Eataly’s La Scuola; topics range from Back to Basics: Wine 101 to Flash Lab: Tagliatelle alla Bolognese. You’ll even find four- and five-course dinners hosted by resident chefs and sommeliers on the schedule from time to time.

Momofuku Milk Bar

Pastry chef Christina Tosi built her reputation on outlandish, over-the-top creations like crack pie and cereal milk ice cream. Try your hand at whipping up some of Milk Bar’s most well-known treats—like the popular Birthday Cake and Truffles—at the classes held at the bakery’s Williamsburg location.

Murray’s Cheese

Murray’s Greenwich Village outpost has become a New York institution. There’s no better fromage selection in the city—they even have their own cheese caves to ripen the product, for goodness’ sake! If your favorite cheese still comes in single serving packaging, you’re in desperate need of a Murray’s-style education. Elevate your palate in Wine and Cheese 101, or get all DIY with a hands-on Mozzarella Making course.

Joe Coffee

With its emphasis on single-origin beans and signature blends, Joe Coffee stands out as one of the best coffee shops in the city. Caffeine fiends will want to sign up for the One-Day Coffee Workshop, a three-part education in all things coffee. You’ll start with an introductory lecture on the growing and roasting process before evaluating different brews through cupping and finally learning how to craft the perfect pour-over coffee.

Bitter and Esters

Homebrewers from all over the city flock to Bitter and Esters. This shop not only sells all the malt, hops, yeast and other ingredients you’ll need, but also allows you to brew on their premises—ya know, in case you’re short on space in your teeny studio apartment. Whether you’re a bona fide brew master already or just an experienced drinker, you can still benefit from one of their hands-on sessions. The Brewshop 101: Home Brewing Essentials course is a good place to start.

The Cannibal

By catering to two of our most primal instincts—eating red meat and drinking beer—The Cannibal carved out a spot for itself in New York’s crowded restaurant scene. You can sample all the charcuterie and high-end meats on offer at any dinner seating, but to really appreciate the variety of suds on the menu, you should sign up for the restaurant’s Beer Appreciation Class and Tasting.

Dickson’s Farmstand Meats

You’ll find one of the city’s best butcher shops tucked inside Chelsea Market, of all places. Dickson’s Farmstand Meats is devoted to artisanal meats and charcuterie—they even butcher whole animals in house. Carnivores will want to book a class to learn the tricks of the trade from the meat masters. You can experiment with making your own marinade in Jerkin’ Around: How to Make Beef Jerky or go to town in a Whole Hog Butchery workshop.

Le Pain Quotidien

OK, this bougie bakery chain might not be as popular with foodies as some of the other spots on this list, but it still turns out a mean baguette. The focus on organic ingredients and rustic recipes makes it easy to recreate Le Pain's baked goods in your kitchen at home, too—just take a Bread Baking Basics or Artisan Pizza Making class to find out how.