The 50 best restaurants in NYC right now
The best restaurants in NYC highlight everything from Peruvian-Japanese fare to Puerto Rican bites
February 2021: With indoor dining set to return at 25 percent capacity this month, we can’t help but reflect on how much has changed for the best restaurants in NYC during the course of the current crisis. We have mixed feelings about jumping back into full-service restaurant experiences—whether it’s dining outdoors or indoors (if dining rooms reopen in the near future, that is).
For those of us choosing to dine out at the best restaurants in NYC, it also comes at a time when the restaurant industry is re-examining how to create a more equitable workplace, from fairly paying employees to ensuring the safety of its employees. But we realize that many of you, dear readers, will nevertheless be choosing to support your local spots and want guidance of who is doing what right now.
While restaurants are evolving to meet the needs of this new landscape and additional guidelines for the reopening process are changing daily, we hope you’ll find this list helpful as you navigate these new waters. Please bear in mind that we have not been able to hit up all these spots since their reopenings (or all the latest openings), but we have stood behind their food and service in the past. Check back as we will be updating this list more often than we did prior to lockdown to reflect the ebbs and flows of the dining out scene. And, remember, with so many service workers putting themselves on the frontlines to feed us, we hope you’ll be gracious and tip kindly.
Back in 2019, we made some radical changes to Time Out New York’s EAT List, gutting it from the ground up to forgo mentions to those uber-expensive fine dining spots. Instead, we focused on curating a feature you can use more readily in your day-to-day life than just on special occasions. Frankly, no subjective best-of list is perfect, but we are committed to regularly updating this list to make sure it’s not only useful but a more diverse and equitable representation of our vibrant city.
Note: A number of the best chefs, restaurants and concepts in the city have been welcomed into the Time Out Market. Because that is the highest honor we can award, and we now have a tighter relationship with them, establishments related to market vendors have all been included in the EAT List but not ranked alongside other great establishments in the city. You can find those places below. Due to the NYC indoor dining ban, Time Out Market is temporarily closed.
1. Adda
What is it? The kitchen at Adda stays true to its roots without imparting gimmicky modern touches on Indian dishes. Whether you order butter chicken or a kale pakoda, there’s no holding back on flavors—the heat of peppers and warmth of cumin are just examples—that make you crave even more.
Why we love it? For a convivial dining experience where the food is as exciting as the vibe. The menu feels exciting each time we've visited with a nice balance between creativity and tradition.
Time Out tip: The restaurant is barely the size of shoebox-sized New York apartment, so plan accordingly.
2. Crown Shy
What is it? Inside (and outside) the highly sought-after Art Deco residential building, 70 Pine Street, resides the first collaboration between James Kent, longtime chef de cuisine at Michelin-starred Eleven Madison Park and executive chef at NoMad, alongside Jeff Katz, managing partner of Del Posto.
Why we love it? Here, elevated meals are crafted by New York’s fine dining elite. You can ball out like a banker without breaking your piggy bank.
3. Mokyo
What is it? The new restaurant from the team behind the East Village favorite Thursday Kitchen is just as intriguing (save room for a Pop Rock dessert) as its original outpost. Here, tapas are influenced by chef Kyungmin Kay Hyun’s travels to Spain and South America as well as her Korean heritage.
Why we love it? There's a twist on every dish that keeps us on our toes. The portions are also perfect for sharing, and the prices are reasonable enough that you'll want to order (and share) the entire menu.
4. Via Carota
What is it? This cozy Italian restaurant, run by the chef power couple of Jody Williams and Rita Sodi, is a rustic, sophisticated and heart-swelling gem.
Why we love it? The simple food—towering insalata verde, hearty chopped steak and any of the soul-satisfying pastas—makes this Village favorite a place where everyone wants to be a regular.
5. Thai Diner
What is it? The latest take on the classic diner, from the brains behind the megahits Uncle Boons and Uncle Boons Sister, Ann Redding and Matt Danzer.
Why we love it? Not only do some UB favorites, like the crab fried rice, live on at the new Nolita dinette, but they're joined by dishes that successfully and sumptuously bridge the all-American comfort foods and Thai flavors of Redding's upbringing.
6. Claro
What is it? Everyone loves a good taco, but at Claro, your notion of New York Mexican food is greatly expanded. The aguachile is not exactly your run-of-the-meal ceviche: scallops (or another seafood featured the day of) marinate in a bath of bright citrus and also have an unexpected hit of heat. The tortillas are house made and make a perfect vehicle for the complex moles that feel tradition yet modern.
Why we love it? Oaxacan cuisine gets a New York touch in a sprawling backyard.
7. Ugly Baby
What is it? Tucked away on a quiet stretch of Smith Street in Carroll Gardens is a Thai restaurant that will keep you coming back for more self-inflicted pain. Whether you’re ordering the “stay-away spicy Udon Thani’s duck salad” or the khao soi, you'll probably go against your better judgment and go all-in on the spice. Just be sure to have plenty of those cooling cucumbers on hand to ward off the heat.
Why we love it? You’ll keep coming back even through the tears and sweat because the food is that good.
8. Atoboy
What is it? Chef Junghyun Park’s array of modern Korean small plates are meant for sharing but it’s difficult to do when we want to fight over the last piece of fried chicken or the custardy egg with sea urchin.
Why we love it? This winter, Atoboy is featuring a new heated outdoor dining concept, ATO², with a 6-course tasting menu created in collaboration with its sister restaurant, Atomix.
9. Usha Foods
What is it? A vegetarian Indian food haven in Queens specializing in fast casual bites, savory snacks and colorful desserts.
Why we love it? Usha is one of the best vegetarian destinations for generous portions, combo platters that allow you to try a little bit of everything and a menu that strongly demonstrates you don't need meat to have one of the city's most satisfying meals. It's just down the road from Patel Brothers, one of our favorite supermarkets for hard-to-find Indian pantry staples.
10. Golden Diner
What is it? The former Momofuku Ko and Torrisi chef, Sam Yoo opened an unlikely solo project: a diner in Two Bridges. In addition to classics like grilled cheese, expect yuba club sandwiches, matcha crumb cake and chicken katsu BLTs.
Why we love it? Diners are dwindling in New York and Yoo’s spot represents a new wave of restaurants creating a modern spin on the nostalgic, old-New York classic.
11. Atla
What is it? We’re confident to stand behind this all-day spin-off of Enrique Olvera and Daniela Soto-Innes’ Flatiron megahit Cosme. This more casual, cooler follow-up spotlights healthy Mexican and Central American fare.
Why we love it? Soto-Innes and Olvera have introduced New Yorkers to a much more nuanced understanding of its cuisine, in a way that is elevated and experimental while still remaining approachable, in their hip-yet-casual environment on Lafayette Street.
13. A&A Bake and Doubles
What is it? This small, stellar Caribbean joint in Bed-Stuy has three specialties: bake, doubles and—you guessed it—roti. The first is a handheld fried-dough bun stuffed with salt fish or fried sand shark and topped with a tangy-sweet tamarind sauce.
Why we love it? Doubles are the real hit. The $1.50-a-pop Trinidadian snacks are built on a base of bara (fried dough) wrapped around a savory potato-channa curry. Napkins are a must.
14. Ho Foods
What is it? Your bowl of perfectly al-dente noodles sits in a bowl of broth that took hours to cook, but you’d slurp all the noodles between bites of the tender beef within minutes if you could. Our advice is to savor every bit while you also snack on the other small dishes of delicate tofu and hearty bowl of minced pork over rice.
Why we love it? It's worth the wait for one of the city’s best bowls of Taiwanese beef noodle soup (or any soup for that matter).
15. Don Angie
What is it? Everything feels timeless yet modern here. Exhibit A: the lasagna for two hits all the nostalgia of a nonna-approved recipe, yet the pinwheel presentation of the pasta with robiola cheese makes us crave another bite.
Why we love it? Angie Rito and Scott Tacinelli have set a new standard for red sauce restaurants. Their modern take on Italian food still maintains all the comforts we all love about Italy's cuisine.
16. Pata Paplean
What is it? It doesn’t matter if you can’t read the Thai menu here. Pick any bowl of noodles (we’d recommend the boat noodles) and you’re sure to be satisfied at this bar, which is now offering takeout and delivery.
Why we love it? You’ll taste bowls of noodle soups that make you feel like you’re in Bangkok.
17. Gertie
What is it? A modern luncheonette in the heart of Williamsburg serving old school New York nostalgia through a soulful menu of comforting dishes like rotisserie chicken, corned beef reuben and bialys. They're currently open Thursday–Sunday for outdoor dining, takeout and delivery.
Why we love it? One of the most pleasant brunch experiences you’ll have on this side of the Williamsburg Bridge. It feels like a slice of hip L.A. in New York.
18. Punjabi Grocery and Deli
What is it? One reason New York cab drivers have been coming here for 25 years is the food: chana masala (spiced chickpeas), yellow dal, chat and everything else is vibrantly spiced and vegetarian-friendly.
Why we love it? This deli serves a simple menu that’s always satisfying and functions as a lifeline to many New Yorkers.
20. Teranga
What is it? At this café nestled inside the Africa Center, you’ll find West African-inspired dishes that will introduce you to some of the continent’s most popular dishes (currently available for delivery). From jollof rice to fufu, the gluten-free menu surprises us every time.
Why we love it? One of the leading chefs from West Africa offers a fast-casual concept unlike any other.
21. Los Tacos No.1
What is it? New York may not be like the West Coast when it comes to Mexican food, but with Los Tacos No. 1, we’re getting closer. Behind the taqueria-style counter, you’ll see cooks rolling masa and slicing spit-roasted pork as fast as they can to keep up with this popular eatery.
Why we love it? Three transplants from California and Tijuana, Mexico, dole out casual, authentic South of the Border eats (grilled cactus tacos, carne asada quesadillas) and homemade aguas frescas (horchata, tamarind).
22. Court Street Grocers
What is it? What began as an artisanal sandwich shop on the actual Court Street in Carroll Gardens by Matt Ross and Eric Finkelstein has expanded, now with four locations across the city. But today, the spot still offers some of the city’s best sandwiches, that is, if you’re willing to shell out more than $12 for them. In addition, Court Street has come to be known for its specialty pantry staples, perhaps more common in today’s New York, but still adds charm nonetheless.
Why we love it? It’s the perfect hangover food.
23. Bo Ky
What is it? One of the few restaurants in Manhattan’s Chinatown specializing in the cuisine of the Chaoshan region of China, Bo Ky’s menu showcases a mix of Cantonese and Southeast Asian flavors. The number of noodle dishes is long but you can also find roasted duck and any number of rice dishes.
Why we love it? One of the best noodle shops in Chinatown where you’ll find comforting dishes for a taste-to-cost ratio that can’t be beat.
24. White Bear
What is it? Dumpling aficionados trek to this closet-size eatery to order the No. 6: A dozen pork wontons ($7), doused in roasted chili oil and topped with a smattering of diced pickled vegetables, arrives on a Styrofoam plate. Despite more than 30 items on the menu, it’s main dish that everyone seems to order—and for good reason.
Why we love it? If you love dumplings, this is a must-visit destination for the tasty morsels. We dare you to have just one.
25. Rangoon
What is it? Started in 2015, chef Myo Moe’s erstwhile Burmese pop-up has become a brick-and-mortar restaurant.
Why we love it? While this southeast Asian cuisine is rare in the city, Moe’s menu offers a tasty primer. The sleek, all-white space is an excellent foil for the colorful dishes, including lemongrass fish stew, cinnamon chicken and spicy pork mee shay.
26. Bunna Cafe
What is it? At this vegetarian Ethiopian charmer, you’ll get a spread of traditional bites, including red lentils in berbere sauce, mashed split peas simmered with tomato, and a chickpea stuffing with kale. Cool the heat of the spicier flavors with a strip of injera.
Why we love it? The spread is like a buffet in one order. If you're not a vegetarian, you may even reconsider it. Also, Bunna is an awesome date spot to order to-go food from that's perfect for sharing.
27. Noreetuh
What is it? For far too long Spam has been given a bad rep. But at Noreetuh, Spam is among the menu’s specialties with dishes like spicy Spam musubi, which ask you to reconsider the canned meat.
Why we love it? Few restaurants in New York take on Hawaiian cuisine. Noreetuh’s does so with gusto, leaving behind all clichés at the door (yeah, no lei decor here).
28. Tim Ho Wan
What is it? The dim-sum juggernaut from chef-owners Mak Kwai Pui and Leung Fai Keung—which has five locations in its native Hong Kong and another 39 sites worldwide—became the world’s least-expensive Michelin-starred restaurant when it surprisingly scored a sparkler in 2009.
Why we love it? For its freshly made pork buns and translucent shrimp dumplings. The menu isn't as expansive as some other dim sum favorites in the city, but the quality is high.
29. Joe's Steam Rice Roll
What is it? You’ll fall in love with cheong fun—the wide, translucent rice noodles that are often filled with pork, beef or shrimp—because Joe’s does it well.
Why we love it? It’s one of the city’s best bang-for-your-buck and an essential primer to New York dining. With each cheong fun doused in sweet soy sauce, there are few restaurants this comforting.
30. Oxomoco
What is it? Created by the Speedy Romeo team, the recently Michelin-starred Oxomoco focuses on wood-fired dishes; our favorite is the beet “chorizo" tacos.
Why we love it? It feels like you’re dining in a trendy Mexico City restaurant. While travelling around the world remains largely on hold, it's like a trip we miss these days.
32. The Arepa Lady
What is it? What began as a modest cart is now upgraded to a brick-and-mortar restaurant specializing in arepas and other Colombian bites in Jackson Heights. The kitchen is run by Maria Piedad Cano and her family.
Why we love it? Some of the best South American corn cakes found in New York.
33. Tanoreen
What is it? Since 1998, this cult destination in Bay Ridge has been alone at the top of local Middle Eastern establishments, a standard-bearer in a category that has few highlights. The Palestinian-born chef and owner takes extra steps in reviving the flavors of her Nazareth childhood—charring eggplants in charcoal, rolling out pita, hand-making savory yogurt. Her efforts pay dividends in an endless variety of silky spreads—lemony labna, smoky baba ganoush and more.
Why we love it? More Palestinian restaurants should be getting credit in New York. The fact that Tanoreen has been going strong for so long just goes to show how good the food is here.
34. Com Tam Ninh Kieu
What is it? These days it’s easier to find Vietnamese food done well, but it’s often served with a "modern" twist. For a more traditional, home-style version of the Southeast Asian cuisine, we head to this no-frills restaurant that’s located in the Bronx, once an enclave of the Vietnamese population in New York.
Why we love it? Two Hanoi House alums have taken over this neighborhood spot and given the menu a few updates while staying true to the kitchen’s comforting Vietnamese recipes.
35. Taïm
What is it? Chef Einat Admony has made a name for herself by creating some of the most fresh tasting falafel we’ve ever had paired best with marinated beets and spicy Moroccan carrot salad.
Why go? You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better meal in NoLita, perfect for a little pre-game to spending hours walking around the neighborhood.
36. L&B Spumoni Gardens
What is it? Order your grandma-style pie at the to-go counter and sit outside. There are two rules here: Fight for that Parmesan shaker, and no matter how stuffed you are, you must finish your meal with spumoni, a tricolor ice cream.
Why we love it? We can’t imagine a better way to spend a post-beach afternoon (or any afternoon) than snarfing down one of its saucy, pillowy squares in the sun.
37. Sofreh
What is it? In one of New York's few Persian restaurants, the incredibly fragrant cuisine of Iran is finally getting the spotlight it deserves. Dine on roasted eggplant dip, beef-and-potato kebab and rosewater sorbet at this Prospect Heights favorite.
Why we love it? One of the best and only representations of Persian cuisine in town.
38. Kiki's
What is it? There's a Chinese sign hanging out front, but the Lower East Side restaurant actually only serves Greek food with a gently-priced menu.
Why we love it? Kiki Karamintzas' namesake restaurant manages to be one of the neighborhood's hippest spots without maintaining much of an Instagram presence or photographable interior design. Which is to say, Kiki's is cool and lively without feeling like it’s trying too hard.
39. Peppa’s Jerk Chicken
What is it? There’s a wonderfully fragrant goat curry and tender stewed oxtail served over coconut rice, but it’s the smokey, perfectly grilled smoked chicken that keeps us coming back to Peppa’s Jerk Chicken. You can easily pay over $50 for a roast chicken in New York at sit-down restaurants, but we think this chicken is as a satisfying, if not more, than many of the best birds in town.
Why we love it? There are plenty of West Indian restaurants in New York but for jerk chicken, Peppa’s is the hands down winner.
40. Cote
What is it? Korean food has expanded in breadth and ambition in recent years, but none of it has seen a boost quite like Korean barbecue. Just look at Cote, a sleek Flatiron District effort from Simon Kim of the Michelin-starred Piora. Sitting 10 blocks south of K-Town proper, it’s deliberately billed as a “Korean steakhouse,” a distinction that’s felt in its swank decor and starters you’d more likely find at an all-American meat temple than at a bulgogi grill.
Why we love it? Cote earned a Michelin star within its first year of opening.
41. Rezdôra
What is it? Stefano Secchi knows Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region like few NYC chefs: He cooked at Osteria Francescana, rated the world’s top restaurant last year. At Rezdôra, he offers up an impressive array of pastas, using quality cheeses and seasonal ingredients from farmers’ markets.
Why go? Pasta lovers won’t want to miss the pasta tasting menu.
42. Hanoi House
What is it? Hanoi House from Stephen Starr alums Ben Lowell and Sara Leveen is a perennial favorite with its nod to traditional Vietnamese dishes with some cheffy touches, from a 16-hour broth for the classic beef pho to the filet mignon in the shaking beef.
Why we love it? Vietnamese comfort food that tastes modern yet homey.
43. Smør
What is it? “Smør” means “butter,” which is fitting, as smørrebrøds—open-faced toasts with buttered rye bread—are this shop’s signature.
Why we love it? Thanks to our surplus of Jewish delicatessens, we New Yorkers have a deep appreciation for everything pickled and cured. But at Smør, the Danish version of pickled herring is served with capers, dill, periwinkle-onion slices and Korean purple radishes with kaleidoscopic lines.
44. Olmsted
What is it? An inventive, seasonal stunner from Greg Baxtrom in Prospect Heights. On paper, Olmsted’s partiality for hyperfresh produce isn’t exactly a distinctive quality, but its sheer dedication to freshness sets it apart. An urban minifarm behind the restaurant provides the kitchen with radishes and lovage; a bird coop coos with quails laying eggs; and a repurposed claw-foot bathtub sloshes with crayfish.
Why we love it? These are fine-dining ambitions wrapped in neighborhood-spot environs, where the most expensive entrée doesn’t exceed $25.
46. Tzarevna
What is it? A restaurant serving excellent “New Russian” cuisine with beef stroganoff served with pomme purée instead of noodles and a crab version of khachapuri.
Why we love it? Tzarevna has no vodka bottles; instead, Georgian wines are the thing here. That same fresh approach gives a nuanced perspective on Russian cuisine, inspired by Georgian, Ukranian and Uzbeki cooking.
47. The Freakin Rican
What is it? It’s an exciting time for Puerto Rican food in New York (one of our favorite caterers specializing in the cuisine, Que Chevere recently got their own stall at Essex Crossing). Derick López’s The Freakin Rican has gained much critical acclaim.
Why we love it? The pasteles, broiled plantains with pork are worth the trip to Astoria if you're not a local.
48. Oasis
What is it? Oasis is our no-fail, no-frills, trusty best friend for falafel platters and pita sandwiches. Beyond just damn good falafel, we really appreciate the bounty of pickled veggies that don't feel like an afterthought or filler.
Why we love it? These days, Williamsburg is a circus of high-rises and overpriced eateries. In one of the most gentrified neighborhoods in Brooklyn it's becoming harder and harder to find great, affordable vegetarian bites.
49. Maya Bed-Stuy
What is it? An East Asian general store with bites at the counter, Maya Bed-Stuy specializes in modern takes on congee.
Why we love it? Though Maya may not serve the single best congee in the city, it’s an entirely noteworthy experience updated with quinoa, avocado and other tasty ingredients you see in fashionable grain bowls.
50. B&H Dairy
What is it? A kosher diner in the East Village serving up tuna melts, pierogies, kasha varnishkes and borscht.
Why we love it? Regulars know to look out for the heaping portions of complementary challah bread. And yeah, we even have one of their signature bubblegum pink t-shirts which read 'Challah, por favor' in slime green bubble letters. It's one of the last remaining old New York spots in the neighborhood.
Local chefs, restaurants and concepts we love so much that we welcomed them into Time Out Market
Bessou
Why we selected it? Chef Emily Yuen adds a modern touch to Japanese classics with her bento bowl teeming with soy beef brisket and the chicken karaage dusted with Moroccan spices—trust us, you won’t be able to resist dipping each forkful into the spicy mayo.
Why go? We quickly learned that Bessou lives up to its name, which loosely translates from Japanese as a second home.
Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors - Time Out Market
If there’s such a thing as a celebrity butcher, Pat LaFrieda, whose name is on more great menus than Benedict and his eggs, is it. From the vaunted Black Label Burger at Minetta Tavern to the Shake Shack patties, the local purveyor rules the country as the undisputed king of meat. Chefs, butchers and customers alike get their red-meat fix with a mouth-watering array of premium prime cuts. At our Dumbo market, the Brooklyn native will be serving his own signature selections of meat featured in superb cheesesteaks, burgers and ‘the world’s greatest hot dog.
MENU:
Pat LaFrieda Black Angus cheesesteak (American cheese and caramelized onions)
Seared Chicken Breast (provolone, arugula, spicy aioli)
Double burger (America cheese, LaFrieda steak sauce, caramelized onions)
Sliders (LaFrieda mini burgers, American cheese, pickles)
The World’s Greatest Hot Dog (caramelized onions, sweet and spicy peppers, honey mustard)
Sides
Crispy tater totes
House fries
Fish Cheeks
Why we selected it? Named after the Asian delicacy, this seafood-forward Thai restaurant is as family-style as it is family-run. You won’t find your typical takeout favorites but dishes that don’t hold back, whether its heat or Southeast Asian spices, under the directions of brothers Chat and Ohm Suansilphong.
Why go? Regional Thai cooking is trendier than ever these days and the food here doesn’t hold back when showing this country’s diverse cuisine.
Felice
Why we selected it? The Tuscan-inspired dishes, wine-bottle-lined walls and leather banquettes serve as the perfect backdrop for comforting Italian fare.
Why go? If there are two words that describe FELICE, we’d choose cozy and carbs. The bowls of pasta beckon us to this intimate restaurant no matter the time of year.
Jacob's Pickles
Why we selected it? Jacob's Pickle helped the Upper West Side shed its sleepy restaurant reputation by offering gastropub fare we could get behind.
Why go? The comfort food, mac and cheese to patty melt, pair effortlessly with the extensive beer list and whiskey cocktails.
Clinton St. Baking Company
Why we selected it? Neil Kleinberg’s fluffy pancakes alone are more than enough reason to hit up this brunch favorite. But the rest of the menu, from biscuit sandwiches to a smoked salmon scramble, makes a case for why breakfast can be just as good for dinner.
Why go? Some consider brunch a sacred experience in New York, and this Lower East Side classic doesn’t disappoint between its delicious bites and buzzy dining room.