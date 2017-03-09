Tell the MTA your ideas for alternate transportation during the L train shutdown

Come on, you know you have thoughts on the L train shutdown. Tonight, you can tell the MTA how you really feel at a meeting to gather ideas from the community on alternate transportation for when the L train shuts down for 18 months. Instead of fleeing Williamsburg, it’s your chance to pitch a viable option for getting between Manhattan and Brooklyn. Attendees will hear about the current plans for changes to alternate subway lines and shuttle routes, as well.

Various proposals have included a giant inflatable tunnel, but you can come up with something better than that, right? The meeting will be held at 7pm at 334 East 14th Street, and it’s free to attend.