The actors—and the entire audience—will be naked during an NYC play this weekend

In the ever-escalating battle for immersive theater authenticity, gay ménage-à-trois drama Afterglow is looking to step up its game by stripping off its clothes. The show features three gay men involved in a tempestuous relationship—one that involves a lot of stripping, showering and crying with the occasional presence of clothing. On Sunday, December 3, audiences are invited to a special presentation of the play at which they’ll be invited to undress and enjoy the proceedings.

Hosted by Go Naked, an events and travel network for male-identifying adventurers looking to undress in social environments, the event will be held at the Davenport Theatre at 6pm and features free clothes check and a nude Q&A with the cast after the show. If you can't make this one, Go Naked is blowing up over the next few months: they host Fuck Clothes, Go Naked at Albatross Bar on December 14; Deck Your Balls at 2B Studios on December 16; and trips to Honduras and beyond in 2018.

Afterglow is currently slated to run through January 14. Count on the cast to keep undressing through the winter, even if you prefer to stay wrapped up.

