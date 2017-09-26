  • Blog
The Butterfly Conservatory is returning to the Natural History Museum

By David Goldberg Posted: Tuesday September 26 2017, 3:02pm

Photograph: Filip Wolak

Did you know that butterflies can taste with their feet? Or that butterfly eyes are composed of more than 6,000 lenses? Or that butterflies apparently have ears? It turns out that the ultimate cure for 2017's end-times-are-near anxieties is the divine flutter of nature's loveliest insect. And starting next weekend, you'll be able to chill with over 500 of the blissful creatures.

"The Butterfly Conservatory: Tropical Butterflies Alive in Winter" hits AMNH for its 20th year on October 7. Running through Memorial Day 2018, the 1,200-square foot Vivarium will be warmed to 80 degrees and decked out in greenery, with butterflies from Florida, Costa Rica, Kenya, Thailand, Malaysia, Ecuador and Australia gliding around. You can watch incubating larvae go full Metapod in cases, and learn about worldwide butterfly conservation efforts and how the little dudes help preserve ecosystems. 

You can also learn about Lolita author Vladimir Nabokov's little-known obsession with lepidopterology on the AMNH website. 

Staff writer
By David Goldberg 286 Posts

David Goldberg is the Associate Things to Do Editor Time Out New York. He works every day to be more like Michelle Pfeiffer in Batman Returns. You can follow him on Twitter at @goldberghawn. 

For any feedback or for more information email

