The Butterfly Conservatory is returning to the Natural History Museum

Did you know that butterflies can taste with their feet? Or that butterfly eyes are composed of more than 6,000 lenses? Or that butterflies apparently have ears? It turns out that the ultimate cure for 2017's end-times-are-near anxieties is the divine flutter of nature's loveliest insect. And starting next weekend, you'll be able to chill with over 500 of the blissful creatures.

"The Butterfly Conservatory: Tropical Butterflies Alive in Winter" hits AMNH for its 20th year on October 7. Running through Memorial Day 2018, the 1,200-square foot Vivarium will be warmed to 80 degrees and decked out in greenery, with butterflies from Florida, Costa Rica, Kenya, Thailand, Malaysia, Ecuador and Australia gliding around. You can watch incubating larvae go full Metapod in cases, and learn about worldwide butterfly conservation efforts and how the little dudes help preserve ecosystems.

You can also learn about Lolita author Vladimir Nabokov's little-known obsession with lepidopterology on the AMNH website.